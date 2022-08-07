Man dead, London, Ont. police investigating homicide

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning in the east end of the city.

Police say emergency crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 400-block of Clarke Road regarding an injured man.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Read more: London police seek to identify male in connection with 2021 Lynda Marques killing

Police confirmed to 980 CFPL that the victim was an adult but was unable to comment on their identity, the cause of death or any possible suspects.

Police are asking witnesses and those with surveillance footage that may have captured the area of Dundas Street, Clarke Road and Wavell Street to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement