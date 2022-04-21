Menu

Comments

Crime

London police seek to identify male in connection with 2021 Lynda Marques killing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 1:40 pm
Police in London, Ont., are seeking to identify a male who may have information regarding an ongoing homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., are seeking to identify a male who may have information regarding an ongoing homicide investigation. London Police Service / Provided

Police in London, Ont., are seeking to identify a male that investigators believe may have information regarding an ongoing homicide investigation.

In a press release, London police said Lynda Marques was fatally shot on Sept. 10, 2021, at around 7:50 p.m., as she returned to her residence in north London.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was recovered on Meadowlily Road South on Sept. 15, 2021.

Police said officers have reason to believe the “persons involved in the murder of Ms. Marques” travelled to London from the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 9, and left the city “immediately after her murder” on Sept. 10.

Officers have released the photo of a male that investigators “believe has information” about Marques’ death, adding that “they would like to speak with him.”

“Investigators are requesting that citizens contact police if they have any information about the identity of the pictured male and/or his movements and activities on September 9, 2021, and September 10, 2021,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

