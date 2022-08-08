Menu

Crime

South Okanagan woman dies in crash into Similkameen River: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 6:17 pm
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on.
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

A 19-year-old South Okanagan woman died early Friday after the pickup she was in drove off Highway 3 east of Princeton near Bromley Rock, and into the Similkameen River.

The RCMP said in a press release that the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with two occupants left the highway at around 2:45 a.m., went down an embankment and into the Similkameen River where it partially submerged.

Click to play video: 'Police warn impaired driving is on the rise' Police warn impaired driving is on the rise
Police warn impaired driving is on the rise – Jun 21, 2022

A 19-year-old woman from the South Okanagan, died as a result of the collision. The second occupant, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.

“Impaired driving is suspected as a contributing cause to this collision and BC Highway Patrol Keremeos has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from Princeton RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service,” RCMP said.

Read more: Man killed in head-on crash with semi on Trans Canada in Tappen, B.C.

“Where criminality is suspected as a causal factor in a fatal collision, BC Highway Patrol’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is activated to assist investigators due, in part, to the complexity of these lengthy and technical investigations.”

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign' Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign
Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign – Jul 12, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video and pre-collision driving pattern is asked to contact BCHP Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-3598.

