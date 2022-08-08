Suspect sought in west Edmonton anti-Asian graffiti investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after anti-Asian graffiti was discovered in several parts of some west end neighbourhoods.

Police said officers are investigating four instances of graffiti depicting the words, “KILL ASIANS” that occurred on June 9 and July 19 along 104 Avenue and Stony Plain Road, in the area between 144 Street and 163 Street.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage from July 19 showing a man of average height, with a thin build, short hair and facial hair writing on a wall in an alley.

View image in full screen Surveillance footage still from July 19, 2022 showing a man writing on a wall in an alley in west Edmonton. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone who may come across other instances of this kind of graffiti to report it to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.