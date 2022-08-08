Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect sought in west Edmonton anti-Asian graffiti investigation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 5:44 pm
Surveillance footage still from July 19, 2022 showing a man writing on a wall in an alley in west Edmonton. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage still from July 19, 2022 showing a man writing on a wall in an alley in west Edmonton. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after anti-Asian graffiti was discovered in several parts of some west end neighbourhoods.

Police said officers are investigating four instances of graffiti depicting the words, “KILL ASIANS” that occurred on June 9 and July 19 along 104 Avenue and Stony Plain Road, in the area between 144 Street and 163 Street.

Read more: New report identifies 7 extremist groups of threat to Alberta, offers recommendations to combat hate

On Monday, police released surveillance footage from July 19 showing a man of average height, with a thin build, short hair and facial hair writing on a wall in an alley.

Surveillance footage still from July 19, 2022 showing a man writing on a wall in an alley in west Edmonton. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage still from July 19, 2022 showing a man writing on a wall in an alley in west Edmonton. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone who may come across other instances of this kind of graffiti to report it to police.

Read more: Poll finds anti-Asian discrimination in Canada has gotten worse

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

