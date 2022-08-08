Dash cam footage of Kelowna motorcycle crash sought

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are looking for dash cam footage that could shed some light on what led to a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, on Harvey Avenue, near Kirschner Road and RCMP said in a Monday press release that they determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson MC, was travelling westbound when it T-boned the rear passenger door of a 2005 Grey Volkswagen Jetta.

“Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.