Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dash cam footage of Kelowna motorcycle crash sought

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:03 pm
FILE. Police car. View image in full screen
FILE. Police car. Global News / File

Kelowna Mounties are looking for dash cam footage that could shed some light on what led to a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, on Harvey Avenue, near Kirschner Road and RCMP said in a Monday press release that they determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson MC, was travelling westbound when it T-boned the rear passenger door of a 2005 Grey Volkswagen Jetta.

Click to play video: 'Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash' Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash
Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash – Jul 13, 2022

“Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries,” RCMP said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagHighway 97 tagMounties tagHarvey Avenue tagHarley Davidson tagdash cam footage sought tagharley davidson crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers