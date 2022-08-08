Manitoba RCMP seize meth, cocaine and more in Dauphin traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man will be facing a number of charges in a Dauphin courtroom after a traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP led to the seizure of a backpack full of drugs.

Police said the vehicle was stopped Aug. 4 on Kerr Avenue in Dauphin as part of an ongoing investigation, and in a search of a backpack belonging to a passenger, police found 61 grams of meth and seven grams of cocaine, as well as a small quantity of ‘purple down’, cash, and gift cards.

Purple down is described by police as a potentially deadly mixture of fentanyl, carfentanyl, and often heroin and other drugs.

The man faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as charges for possessing property obtained by crime and possessing proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

His court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.

0:32 Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body – Jun 1, 2022