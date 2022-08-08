Menu

Traffic

Man killed in head-on crash with semi on Trans Canada in Tappen, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 2:50 pm
A Tappen, B.C., man was killed late Sunday when police say his Toyota car crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. Sunday, and the man was headed westbound in the 5000 block of the Trans Canada Highway when witnesses say he crossed into eastbound traffic and the head-on occurred.

“The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the semi truck was uninjured,” RCMP said.

The scene investigation was completed and the highway reopened at 3 a.m. Monday.

