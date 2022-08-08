Menu

Crime

Charges laid in southeast Calgary July homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 8, 2022 2:07 pm
calgary police service cruiser file generic View image in full screen
The side of a Calgary police cruiser. The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in relation to a homicide that occurred last month. Global News

The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in relation to a homicide that occurred last month.

Police said they were called to a home in the southeast community of Southview around 3 a.m. on July 8 for reports of a man in medical distress.

When officers arrived, police said they found 55-year-old Kevin Allen Honish in serious condition, with injuries consistent with an assault.

Read more: Calgary police seek answers in Southview fatal assault

According to a CPS release on Monday morning, officers said the assault occurred at a residence located in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E. The victim and the accused were roommates at the time, police said.

Honish was rushed to hospital and died eight days later.

Police charged Collin Dean Oxtoby, 48, of Calgary, with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Radana Williams, Global News.

