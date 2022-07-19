Calgary police seek answers in Southview fatal assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an assault that has turned deadly.

Police said they were called to a home in the southeast community of Southview around 3 a.m. on July 8 for reports of a man in medical distress.

When officers arrived in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Crescent S.E. they found a man in serious condition, with injuries consistent with an assault.

The man was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries eight days later on July 16.

Investigators believe the victim was assaulted at a home located in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E., several hours before he showed up at Cottonwood Crescent looking for help.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who was in or around the residence where the assault took place,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson. “We want to provide answers to the victim’s family and loved ones, and need people with information about this incident to come forward.”

Police are expected to release more details about the victim’s identity following an autopsy Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers on its website.