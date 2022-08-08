U of M adds third intake for nursing program to help with Manitoba shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba is set to start producing 50 per cent more nurses beginning with the next school year.

College of Nursing dean Dr. Netha Dyck told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the program is adding a third intake, and there’s no question about filling those classes. This fall’s program had 447 applicants, compared to 280 in 2019.

“We will be playing our part in contributing to addressing the nursing storage,” Dyck said. “Our first additional intake will be in May of 2023… we’ll be admitting 120 students in September, another 120 students in January, and now adding that additional third intake of 120 students in May.”

The majority of those graduates, Dyck said, are expected to remain in the province, which has been struggling with a dearth of health-care workers in recent years.

“Ninety-seven per cent of our graduates are employed in Manitoba, and that has been for decades already, so we’re really fortunate.

“There’s always a few that will be leaving the province, mostly for family reasons, but 97 per cent are working here in the province and making a great contribution.”

