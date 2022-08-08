Police watchdog investigates woman’s death at bar in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is conducting an investigation into the death of a 48-year-old woman at a bar in Brampton early Saturday.

The Special Investigation Unit says the woman had been arrested by provincial police for impaired driving in the Caledon area on Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigating Toronto police officer after Oshawa man shot

She was taken to the OPP Caledon detachment where she gave a breath sample before later being released.

An SIU spokesperson could not tell Global News whether the woman had blown over or not.

“At this stage of the investigation, what I can tell you is that the SIU’s investigation is focused on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s release from custody,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday at around 2:30 a.m., the woman collapsed at an unnamed bar in Brampton.

Read more: SIU initiates investigation into death of man in North York

She was then rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police across Ontario that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.