Crime

Ontario police watchdog investigating Toronto police officer after Oshawa man shot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 12:59 pm
Ontario police watchdog investigating Toronto police officer after Oshawa man shot - image View image in full screen
Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, says it is investigating the conduct of a Toronto police officer after a man was shot in Oshawa on Wednesday.

The SIU said at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Toronto police executed multiple warrants at a residence near Simcoe Street North and Windfields Farm Drive West for an ongoing investigation.

The agency said during an interaction outside of the Oshawa residence, one officer shot his firearm and struck a man.

Read more: SIU says it found no evidence of wrongdoing by Guelph police officer

The man was taken by paramedics to hospital. His condition was not released.

The SIU said five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

