Crime

Belleville police search for bank robbery suspect

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:46 am
Police say a bank on North Front Street in Belleville was robbed on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police say a bank on North Front Street in Belleville was robbed on Saturday. Global News

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a bank robbery.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police say a man, who was dressed in all black and wearing a balaclava, went into a bank on North Front Street.

He allegedly had a note demanding money that he showed to the teller.

Read more: Belleville Police seize cocaine, brass knuckles from vehicle

Police say the teller gave the man the cash, and the man went to a dark-coloured pickup truck in the parking lot and fled the scene.

Belleville Police continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone with dash camera video or video surveillance footage can contact police at 613-966-0882.

