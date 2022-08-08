GO Transit warns of cancellations this week due to staff illnesses

Send this page to someone via email

GO Transit is warning riders that some train trips will be cancelled this week due to staff illnesses.

A post on the GO Transit website is advising customers to “plan ahead and give yourself extra time.”

Passengers should check the service updates page before travelling, along with the departure boards at stations, the post said.

They can also follow GO Transit Twitter accounts for updates or sign up for On The GO Alerts.

Read more: GO Transit workers vote 93 per cent in favour of strike if no deal is reached

The GO Transit website said that the Oshawa GO 07:55 – Union Station 08:55 train and the Kitchener GO 07:15 – Union Station 08:58 trains were cancelled Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what other trips may be cancelled this week.

Meanwhile, the union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals said early Monday its members voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 said its members have been working under an expired contract since June 1.

No date has been released for a potential strike.

— with files from The Canadian Press