Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO Transit warns of cancellations this week due to staff illnesses

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:02 am
A GO Train is seen in Scarborough on June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A GO Train is seen in Scarborough on June 3, 2021. File / Global News

GO Transit is warning riders that some train trips will be cancelled this week due to staff illnesses.

A post on the GO Transit website is advising customers to “plan ahead and give yourself extra time.”

Passengers should check the service updates page before travelling, along with the departure boards at stations, the post said.

They can also follow GO Transit Twitter accounts for updates or sign up for On The GO Alerts.

Read more: GO Transit workers vote 93 per cent in favour of strike if no deal is reached

The GO Transit website said that the Oshawa GO 07:55 – Union Station 08:55 train and the Kitchener GO 07:15 – Union Station 08:58 trains were cancelled Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what other trips may be cancelled this week.

Meanwhile, the union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals said early Monday its members voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 said its members have been working under an expired contract since June 1.

No date has been released for a potential strike.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagTransit tagGTA tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagToronto transit tagGO train tagGo tagGTA transit tagGO Train cancellations tagGO Transit cancellations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers