Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO Transit workers vote 93 per cent in favour of strike if no deal is reached

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 6:38 am
The Union Station Bus Terminal, which serves as GO Transit's main bus terminal in Toronto. View image in full screen
The Union Station Bus Terminal, which serves as GO Transit's main bus terminal in Toronto. File / Global News

The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals says their members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.

In a release issued early Monday, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 accused provincial Crown agency Metrolinx of refusing to negotiate on critical issues, including job security, wages and improved work-life balance.

President Rob Cormier said the turnout for the strike vote is the largest in the Local’s history.

Trending Stories

Read more: Full testing of Eglinton Crosstown LRT route to continue until end of 2022

He accused Metrolinx of stonewalling negotiations since they began in April.

The ATU said its members have been working under an expired contract since June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

No date has been released for a potential strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Strike tagMetrolinx tagGO Transit tagAmalgamated Transit Union tagATU tagGo tagATU Local 1587 tagGO Transit strike tagGO Transit strike vote tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers