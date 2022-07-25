Menu

Canada

Full testing of Eglinton Crosstown LRT route to continue until end of 2022

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Crosslinx ramps up testing of Eglinton Crosstown vehicles' Crosslinx ramps up testing of Eglinton Crosstown vehicles
WATCH ABOVE: The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been in the works for more than a decade and signs of the project’s completion are becoming clearer. Crosslinx, the consortium building the 19-kilometre light-rail line, is increasing the amount of vehicle and infrastructure testing in Toronto’s east end. Officials are urging residents to be cognizant of the increased vehicle travel – Aug 27, 2021

Testing on a new Toronto transit line is set to continue this year, with an opening date likely not announced until 2023, officials say.

Vehicle testing is taking place along the length of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in midtown Toronto. The tests will continue through different seasons to the end of this year.

“From the east to the west, full-length vehicle testing will continue for the rest of the year on Eglinton,” a spokesperson for provincial transit agency Metrolinx told Global News.

The project was first announced more than a decade ago, with Eglinton Avenue under construction for years.

Read more: Eglinton Crosstown LRT inches closer to finish with light-rail vehicle testing in Toronto’s east end

The line is set to be built both above and underground, running 19 kilometres in length and connecting several transit stations, including both sides of Toronto’s Yonge and University subway line.

Twenty-five stations have been planned across the route, terminating at Kennedy Subway Station in the east. It will end at Mount Dennis in the west, with connections to the UP Express and Kitchener GO line.

Trending Stories

Metrolinx estimates the line will allow people to cross Toronto 60 per cent faster than current travel times.

Click to play video: 'Tunneling begins for Eglinton West LRT Extension' Tunneling begins for Eglinton West LRT Extension
Tunneling begins for Eglinton West LRT Extension – Apr 11, 2022

The Metrolinx spokesperson said residents were “really excited” to see progress being made on the project.

“We are working diligently with our contractor to get the project substantially completed by end of 2022,” the spokesperson said.

The end of the year will be followed by a “period of operation readiness,” which will include the announcement of an official opening date for the line.

Click to play video: 'Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project' Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project
Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project – Oct 12, 2021
