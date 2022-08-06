Motorcycle rider dead following Burlington, Ont., crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorbike rider has died following a collision in Burlington, Ont., say police.

Halton Regional Police Services told Global News that officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Waterdown Road between North Service Road and Flatt Road on Saturday afternoon.

The area is just north of Aldershot GO station.

Two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in a collision.

Police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene, with no other injuries reported.

Road were closed immediately following the incident on Saturday, with “no timeline on when roads will reopen” as of 4:45 p.m.

Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit attended the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE – Waterdown Road btwn North Service Rd & Flatt Rd – Fatal collision involving a vehicle & motorcycle. HRPS Collision reconstruction is en-route. The road is expected to be closed in both directions for an undetermined time. Updates to follow.

^jb — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) August 6, 2022