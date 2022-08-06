Motorcycle rider dead following Burlington, Ont., crash: police

A motorbike rider has died following a collision in Burlington, Ont., say police.
Halton Regional Police Services told Global News that officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Waterdown Road between North Service Road and Flatt Road on Saturday afternoon.
The area is just north of Aldershot GO station.
Two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in a collision.
Police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene, with no other injuries reported.
Trending Stories
Road were closed immediately following the incident on Saturday, with “no timeline on when roads will reopen” as of 4:45 p.m.
Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit attended the scene.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments