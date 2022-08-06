Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider dead following Burlington, Ont., crash: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 5:09 pm
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A motorbike rider has died following a collision in Burlington, Ont., say police.

Halton Regional Police Services told Global News that officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Waterdown Road between North Service Road and Flatt Road on Saturday afternoon.

The area is just north of Aldershot GO station.

Two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in a collision.

Read more: At least 4 Ontarians dead after multiple fatal weekend crashes

Police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene, with no other injuries reported.

Road were closed immediately following the incident on Saturday, with “no timeline on when roads will reopen” as of 4:45 p.m.

Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit attended the scene.

