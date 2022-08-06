Menu

Canada

Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Lake Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 4:14 pm
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. View image in full screen
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. BCLC

The winning ticket for Friday’s massive $55 million Lotto Max jackpot may have been sold in Ontario, but an Okanagan resident will be able to cash in.

According to the website PlayNow.com, someone from Lake Country won $500,000 by matching all four Extra numbers. Those four numbers were 5, 24, 28 and 86.

Read more: The dark side of winning the lottery: lucky ticket can cause new troubles, past winners say

The website’s stats show that 45 people matched three out of four Extra numbers for Friday’s draw — each winning $1,000.

There were 3,554 people who matched two out of four numbers ($10 each), while 73,685 people matched one number ($1 each).

Click to play video: 'Winner has not yet come forward to claim US$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot: official' Winner has not yet come forward to claim US$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot: official
Winner has not yet come forward to claim US$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot: official – Jul 30, 2022

The winning ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw matched all seven numbers. It was sold in Toronto. The winning numbers were 7, 16, 19, 33, 36 and 48. The bonus was 5.

Notably, there were 42 people who matched six of seven numbers, each winning $6,318.90, and 168 matched five of seven ($947.80 each).

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery – Mar 22, 2022

 

 

 

