Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Lake Country

The winning ticket for Friday’s massive $55 million Lotto Max jackpot may have been sold in Ontario, but an Okanagan resident will be able to cash in.

According to the website PlayNow.com, someone from Lake Country won $500,000 by matching all four Extra numbers. Those four numbers were 5, 24, 28 and 86.

The website’s stats show that 45 people matched three out of four Extra numbers for Friday’s draw — each winning $1,000.

There were 3,554 people who matched two out of four numbers ($10 each), while 73,685 people matched one number ($1 each).

The winning ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw matched all seven numbers. It was sold in Toronto. The winning numbers were 7, 16, 19, 33, 36 and 48. The bonus was 5.

Notably, there were 42 people who matched six of seven numbers, each winning $6,318.90, and 168 matched five of seven ($947.80 each).

