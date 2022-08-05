Menu

Money

Southern Alberta woman warns of Facebook scammers using random addresses

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Facebook Market scams on the rise in smaller Southern Alberta areas' Facebook Market scams on the rise in smaller Southern Alberta areas
Social media scams are nothing new but scammers are getting better at disguising their deceitful ways. Two southern Alberta women are warning the public about that very thing after they were both caught up in the same incident this week. Jaclyn Kucey explains.

“Buyer beware.” Claresholm resident Paula Berard reinforced that well-known warning after multiple people showed up on her doorstep this week hoping to pick up purchases made on Facebook Marketplace.

It started Monday afternoon when two separate people came to her house within two hours looking for the same gazebo.

“That’s when I realized something was a little off here,” said Berard

Rikki Smathers was one of those people.

She thought she’d found the perfect gazebo and contacted the seller over Facebook messenger asking if she could see it the next day.

“She actually asked for a deposit, and I said I’m not really into doing a deposit if I haven’t seen the product or anything like that, and she said, ‘Well, I have a lot of interest in it, and I just want to make sure I can hold it for you.'”

Read more: Albertans increasingly falling victim to social media fraud and hacks: BBB

Smathers said the person seemed trustworthy, so she sent the deposit.

The next day, she received a message that the etransfer had been cancelled by mistake.

“When I resent the etransfer, I was like, well, I’m just going to send the full amount,” said Smathers. “I said, ‘I sent you the full $160 and I’m on my way right now. I’ll be there at two o’clock.'”

“She said, ‘Okay, sounds perfect. We’ll see you soon,'” said Smathers.

Once Smathers showed up at the address and spoke with Berard, she realized she’d been duped.

Berard said all the victims she has talked to had one common misconception.

“You’re not going to be scammed in Claresholm — I mean, it’s not that big of a place, ya know, so it should be safe,” said Berard.

Read more: Social media scammers cause trouble for Edmonton business

Smathers said as both an online buyer and seller, this encounter has made her think twice.

“I probably am going to back off of it for sure because of this.”

Smathers later made a post on the Claresholm Buy, Sell and Trade Facebook page warning others that the profile posting these items is a scam.

 

Rikki Smathers posts a warning on the Claresholm Buy Sell and Trade Facebook page warning others to buyer beware. View image in full screen
Rikki Smathers posts a scam warning on the Claresholm Buy Sell and Trade Facebook page. Rikki Smathers

Berard moved to Claresholm in March, and she doesn’t know how or why the scammers are using her home address for the fake transaction.

But after three incidents in just one week, she hopes her story serves as a warning to others.

Don’t prepay for anything, ya know. Go look at it first,” said Berard. “None of us can afford to throw money away.”

 

