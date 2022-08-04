Menu

Fire

Water damage from Halifax apartment building fire displaces 12 tenants

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:13 pm
A fire on Halifax's Bloomfield Street has displaced 12 tenants. View image in full screen
A fire on Halifax's Bloomfield Street has displaced 12 tenants. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Extensive water damage caused by a small fire at a Halifax apartment building has displaced 12 tenants.

The fire broke out in a third-floor unit of the building on Bloomfield Street at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Halifax police called to enforce vacate order at Meagher Park

District Chief Pat Kline from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was extinguished by the sprinklers, the tenant, and the first crew that arrived.

The fire was quickly knocked down, according to fire officials. View image in full screen
The fire was quickly knocked down, according to fire officials. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Although the fire was knocked down quickly, he said “a ton of water” from the sprinkler system caused extensive damage throughout the 10-unit building.

Power had to be shut off, he added, and the Canadian Red Cross has been called in to help with temporary lodgings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

