One charged with cruelty to animals: OPP

One man from Deseronto has been charged with cruelty to animals.
Last month, Lennox and Addington OPP received multiple reports of injured animals and alleged animal abuse at a home in the area.
Police began an investigation and the man was arrested on Tuesday.
Police say the abuse involved multiple dogs and a snake.
The animals have now been removed from the residence and are receiving veterinary care.
Adam Hayes, 39, of Deseronto, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of causing damage or injury to animals.
Hayes is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing.
