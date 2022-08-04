Menu

Comments

Crime

One charged with cruelty to animals: OPP

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 3:48 pm
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. View image in full screen
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. Global News

One man from Deseronto has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Last month, Lennox and Addington OPP received multiple reports of injured animals and alleged animal abuse at a home in the area.

Read more: 1 arrested in vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.: OPP

Police began an investigation and the man was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say the abuse involved multiple dogs and a snake.

The animals have now been removed from the residence and are receiving veterinary care.

Read more: OPP investigating fatal ATV crash east of Kingston

Adam Hayes, 39, of Deseronto, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of causing damage or injury to animals.

Hayes is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing.

