Crime

Early morning hit-and-run crash knocks out power in parts of Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 1:54 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash which knocked out power in a section of Cambridge early Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Shantz Hill Road between Preston Parkway and Fountain Street South shortly after midnight, police say.

Read more: 2 women sprayed with ‘noxious substance’ at motel in Cambridge: police

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Dodge Journey that had been travelling south on Shantz Hill Road left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

Police say witnesses told attending officers that a man who was behind the wheel was last spotted walking along Preston Parkway.

Read more: Oil spill closes busy Cambridge intersection Wednesday morning

The damaged hydro pole led to a power outage in the area.

Police say the road was closed for several hours as officers investigated and hydro crews worked to repair the pole.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough man charged with careless driving after vehicle crashes into hydro pole' Peterborough man charged with careless driving after vehicle crashes into hydro pole
