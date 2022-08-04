Early morning hit-and-run crash knocks out power in parts of Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash which knocked out power in a section of Cambridge early Thursday morning.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Shantz Hill Road between Preston Parkway and Fountain Street South shortly after midnight, police say.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Dodge Journey that had been travelling south on Shantz Hill Road left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.
Police say witnesses told attending officers that a man who was behind the wheel was last spotted walking along Preston Parkway.
The damaged hydro pole led to a power outage in the area.
Police say the road was closed for several hours as officers investigated and hydro crews worked to repair the pole.
