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Crime

Manitoba teen accused of plotting school attacks with Nova Scotia youth denied bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 teens arrested in dual Canadian school attack plot'
2 teens arrested in dual Canadian school attack plot
RELATED: 2 teens arrested in dual Canadian school attack plot – Mar 18, 2026
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A Manitoba teenager accused of conspiring online with a youth in Nova Scotia to commit simultaneous attacks at their rural schools has been denied bail.

The 14-year-old boy from Rivers, Man., appeared by video in Brandon court today where provincial court Judge Shauna Hewitt-Michta told him that he would have to remain at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

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The youth is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, counselling the offence of murder and uttering threats.

The boy was charged earlier this year, after police in Canada received information from Interpol and the FBI that the two teens had been talking online about their desire to attack schools in Rivers and Bridgewater, N.S.

At the time, police in Manitoba seized the boy’s phone, other electronic devices and two firearms owned by a relative.

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The 15-year-old youth in Nova Scotia is facing charges of counselling another person to commit an indictable offence, conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats.

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