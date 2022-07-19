Menu

Crime

2 women sprayed with ‘noxious substance’ at motel in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 11:29 am
Waterloo Regional Police say two women were sprayed with a “noxious substance” by a third woman at a motel in Cambridge early Monday.

Officers were called to the motel near Hespeler and Pinebush roads at around 12:30 a.m.

They say the two women were involved in a fight with a third woman when they were sprayed with the substance.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot leaving the two women with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as around five feet seven inches tall, with an average build and long black hair. She was said to be wearing a black shirt and black pants.

