Southwold Township resident lost $4,200 in online cottage rental scam, OPP say

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fraud after a resident in Southwold Township reported losing $4,200 in an online cottage rental scam.

Investigators say that sometime between June 3 and June 17, a resident responded to an online ad for a cottage rental in Bracebridge, Ont.

In contacting the suspected owner of the rental property, a down payment of $4,200 was later e-transferred to the person who posted the ad.

The victim later contacted police on Monday after the renter requested an additional $250. When the funds were not sent, the ad poster stopped all contact with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

