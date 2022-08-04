Menu

Crime

Southwold Township resident lost $4,200 in online cottage rental scam, OPP say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:09 am
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fraud after a resident in Southwold Township lost $4,200 in an online cottage rental scam. View image in full screen
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fraud after a resident in Southwold Township lost $4,200 in an online cottage rental scam. Global News

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fraud after a resident in Southwold Township reported losing $4,200 in an online cottage rental scam.

Investigators say that sometime between June 3 and June 17, a resident responded to an online ad for a cottage rental in Bracebridge, Ont.

In contacting the suspected owner of the rental property, a down payment of $4,200 was later e-transferred to the person who posted the ad.

The victim later contacted police on Monday after the renter requested an additional $250. When the funds were not sent, the ad poster stopped all contact with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
