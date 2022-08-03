Menu

Crime

Man sought after woman grabbed, teen sexually propositioned in north London, Ont.: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 3, 2022 4:14 pm
Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting 519-931-6098 or Crime Stoppers. View image in full screen
Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting 519-931-6098 or Crime Stoppers. London Police Service/Handout

London, Ont. police are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation stemming from two alleged incidents in the city’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 700-block of Grenfell Drive, northeast of Adelaide Street N and Fanshawe Park Road E, when police say a woman walking on a trail in the area was approached by a man on a bicycle who entered into a conversation with her.

It was during this time that police allege the grabbed the woman and then fled on his bike. Police say the victim took a photograph of the suspect before he fled the area.

Trending Stories

Less than two hours later, around 7:10 p.m., police allege a teenage girl was in the same area when she was approached by a man who offered her money for sexual services. Police were then contacted and began an investigation.

“Investigators believe that the same man is responsible for both incidents,” police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian, in his 20s with blond hair, blond facial hair, wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts and riding a bicycle. In the photo released by police the bicycle appears to be white in colour.

The two victims did not sustain physical injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting 519-931-6098 or Crime Stoppers.

