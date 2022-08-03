Police looking into string of mischief, property damage incidents in south Regina

It’s very rare for Simar Sandu to park his vehicle on the street, but since the parking lot where he lives was full, he had no choice. He had no way of knowing that choice would have consequences.

Sandu, a resident in the Hillsdale neighbourhood, is one of many who had their vehicle windows smashed within the last week.

“There was glass everywhere (and) inside the car,” he said. “I was pretty disappointed by this act. I posted about it on social media and a few people (said) the same happened to them too.”

Sandu called the police along with SGI to put in a claim. Although nothing was stolen from his vehicle, it’s disappointing that the damages – which can be anywhere from $200-400 to repair – will have to come out of his own pocket.

“I will never park on the streets again,” Sandu said.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help to identify the vandals responsible for the Whitmore Park and Hillsdale neighbourhood incidents.

An RPS spokesperson said since the long weekend, there were at least 20 reported cases of broken windows on vehicles and residences.

“In many of these cases, it appears that the damage was caused by a BB gun or something capable of firing a small projectile,” said Elizabeth Popowich. “It’s a little too early to say that all of the cases are related. With a little more investigation, we may be able to establish that.”

Police believe at least seven of the incidents are related and may be the work of the same person or persons. Investigators are canvassing the affected areas looking for any video that may show suspects and lead to identification of the culprits.

“We have had some of our officers in the south district go from door to door in some of the areas where we know the damage has occurred. I believe that we have found at least some home surveillance video,” said Popowich. “We might even have some transit video that could be helpful. It’s important to remember, though, that the video doesn’t come with a name and an address for the suspect.”

RPS are encouraging anyone who has been a victim to vandalism to contact the RPS.

Anyone who has observed any suspicious activity is encouraged to call RPS (306) 777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers.

In the meantime, RPS also advise home and property owners in Regina – particularly in the Hillsdale and Whitmore Park neighbourhoods – to utilize lighting which Popowich says is a good deterrent to crime.

“I know that people like to save dollars where they can, but if you have an exterior light on your property, it’s a good idea to leave that light on or have a motion light installed,” said Popowich.

“If you have a vehicle and you can park it in a garage, now is a good time to do that. If even if you can park it on a driveway a little closer to your house where there are good lights that can help as well.”

