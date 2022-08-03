Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating Deerfoot Trail rollover

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 3:13 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Speed and alcohol are being investigators as factors in a single-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail Tuesday night, according to Calgary police.

Investigators said a Ford Mustang was travelling south along Deerfoot Trail towards the Barlow Trail interchange around 11 p.m. The sports car drove onto the median and continued up the barrier, before being launched “a significant distance” and rolling over, a news release said.

Trending Stories

CPS said a 42-year-old man, the lone occupant, was transported to hospital and sustained serious, life-altering injuries.

Read more: Calgary police seek dashcam footage of Friday’s fatal collision

The CPS are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to call police at 403-266-1234 or via Crime Stoppers.

