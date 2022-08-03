Calgary police investigating Deerfoot Trail rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Speed and alcohol are being investigators as factors in a single-vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail Tuesday night, according to Calgary police.

Investigators said a Ford Mustang was travelling south along Deerfoot Trail towards the Barlow Trail interchange around 11 p.m. The sports car drove onto the median and continued up the barrier, before being launched “a significant distance” and rolling over, a news release said.

CPS said a 42-year-old man, the lone occupant, was transported to hospital and sustained serious, life-altering injuries.

The CPS are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to call police at 403-266-1234 or via Crime Stoppers.