Traffic

Calgary police seek dashcam footage of Friday’s fatal collision

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 25, 2022 3:26 pm
One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on July 22, 2022. View image in full screen
One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on July 21, 2022. Global News

The Calgary Police Service is looking for dashcam footage of a fatal collision that occurred last Friday.

On Friday at around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police say investigators believe a black 2004 Lexus GX470, operated by a woman in her 20s, was travelling westbound on Bow Trail. At the same time, a grey 2011 Acura MDX, operated by a man in his 60s, was turning from eastbound Bow Trail to northbound 45 Street S.W.

Read more: One person in life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Calgary

The Acura struck the side of the Lexus, causing it to roll over, according to CPS.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Lexus was ejected during the rollover. Police say she suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where she remains in stable condition.

The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries and was transported to an urgent care facility for treatment.

Read more: Woman dead, man in hospital after motorcycle hits deer in Cochrane area

“Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this collision. Speed, on behalf of the Lexus, is being investigated as a contributing factor,” a CPS statement released Monday afternoon read.

“However, investigators are asking the public for any information, be that witnesses or dashcam footage, that would help further the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

