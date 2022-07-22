One person in life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Calgary

One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 3 p.m., according to the Calgary Police Service. Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. were shut down in both directions for several blocks and the traffic unit has been called out to investigate.

We are on scene responding to a two vehicle collision in the intersection of Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. Both east and westbound Bow Trail have been shut down, as well as both directions of 45 Street S.W. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. #yyc #yycroads — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 22, 2022

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that two other people sustained injuries as a result of the crash. One person was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to Foothills Medical Centre and another was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local urgent care centre.

