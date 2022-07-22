Menu

Traffic

One person in life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 22, 2022 7:02 pm
One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on July 22, 2022. View image in full screen
One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on July 22, 2022. Global News

One person is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. on Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 3 p.m., according to the Calgary Police Service. Bow Trail and 45 Street S.W. were shut down in both directions for several blocks and the traffic unit has been called out to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that two other people sustained injuries as a result of the crash. One person was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to Foothills Medical Centre and another was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local urgent care centre.

More to come…

