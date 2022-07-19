Woman dead, man in hospital after motorcycle hits deer in Cochrane area

Send this page to someone via email

One of two people taken to hospital after a motorcycle hit a deer in the Cochrane area on Tuesday has died, according to the RCMP.

Police said emergency responders were called to the crash on Highway 22, north of Fireside Gate, at 1:13 p.m.

A 67-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and a 56-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bike were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the RCMP provided an update and said the woman died of her injuries while the man’s condition had not changed.

“Cochrane RCMP send their sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” police said in a news release.

Related News RCMP say 1 dead, 4 injured after SUV and pickup truck collided in southern Alberta on Saturday