Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dead, man in hospital after motorcycle hits deer in Cochrane area

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 9:49 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

One of two people taken to hospital after a motorcycle hit a deer in the Cochrane area on Tuesday has died, according to the RCMP.

Police said emergency responders were called to the crash on Highway 22, north of Fireside Gate, at 1:13 p.m.

A 67-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and a 56-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bike were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the RCMP provided an update and said the woman died of her injuries while the man’s condition had not changed.

“Cochrane RCMP send their sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” police said in a news release.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagFatal Collision tagAlberta roads tagMotorcycle Crash tagCochrane RCMP tagMotorcycle Collision tagfatal motorcycle crash tagFatal motorcycle collision tagHighway 22 Crash tagDeadly motorcycle crash tagCrash in Cochrane area tagDeadly motorcycle collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers