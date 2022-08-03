Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan law enforcement cracks down on road, water safety over long weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 5:18 pm
Over the long weekend, officers from different agencies joined forces to crack down on road and water safety where many tickets and warnings were given to motorists. View image in full screen
Over the long weekend, officers from different agencies joined forces to crack down on road and water safety where many tickets and warnings were given to motorists. Photo supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

Different sectors of law enforcement in Saskatchewan partnered to ensure road and water safety over the long weekend. In total, 634 vehicles were stopped as part of a check stop and 31 of those vehicles were pulling boats and water vessels.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers and Conservation officers from the Provincial Protective Services Branch and Esterhazy RCMP teamed together to focus on road safety at Highway #10 and #80 near Wroxton, Sask.

According to a press release, 11 car seat inspections were completed and one ticket was issued for a child not being in a booster seat, one inspection notice issued for a cracked windshield, two people were issued a driver’s licence suspension and vehicle impoundment related to drug-impaired driving and two seizures of illicit cannabis were reported, among others.

Police encountered multiple unregistered trailers, unregistered vehicles, drivers with an expired licence or inability to produce a licence and one vehicle was impounded due to an unauthorized driver.

“The public may not always see our officers out and about, but it’s these dedicated initiatives with our partners where we are given the opportunity to interact with potentially hundreds of motorists from Saskatchewan and beyond,” said Sgt. Erin Lockyer of the Saskatchewan RCMP CTSS southeast team.

“Our focus is always road safety. We’re all out there doing our best to help keep the motorists on our roads safe.”

For water safety, 13 conservation officers from the Provincial Protective Services Branch were present at the check stop and several warnings and tickets were issued such as transporting angled fish that could not be identified, transporting fish that cannot be counted and one $840.00 ticket along with a one-year angling licence suspension for the possession of two walleye of an illegal slot size length.

“We are successful when all of our different agencies work together as a team on projects and initiatives such as this one,” said Sgt. Shawn Riabko, Conservation Officer with the Provincial Protective Services Branch.

“Every agency detected different violations and we all worked together to help keep our roads safe, ensuring everyone is abiding by the regulations while enjoying outdoor activities such as fishing.”

According to a release, two Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services officers and a Conservation Officer with the Provincial Protective Services Branch took to the waters of Madge Lake on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with a focus on education and safety. This resulted in 21 watercrafts that were checked with eight Fisheries Act, one littering, 16 Small Vessel Act and 20 AGRA warnings issued.

One AGRA ticket was issued. In addition, two foot patrols were done of beaches in the area.

