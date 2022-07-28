Saskatchewan RCMP charge 6 people in relation to death of 24-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Six people from the La Ronge area of Saskatchewan have been charged in connection with the death of 24-year-old Edgar Ratt of Bell’s Point.

On July 21, La Ronge RCMP received a report of an assault at a house on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.

“Officers responded and located an injured (man) at the residence,” police said in press release. “He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigation revealed several suspects were involved.

Charges of first degree murder and break and enter were laid against Cameron Ross, 23; Charmaine Charles, 21; Gracie Isbister, 20; and Katelyn Halkett, 21, all of the La Ronge District. A 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male face the same charges but cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Isbister and the female and male youth are also charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm. Police stated the male youth is also charged with one count of intent to commit an indictable offence.

Ross, Charles, Isbister, Halkett and the female youth were arrested between July 24 and July 26. They, along with teen girl, are expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 28.

Police said the male youth has not been located and there is a warrant for their arrest.

