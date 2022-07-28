Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge 6 people in relation to death of 24-year-old man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 12:24 pm
Six people, which include two youth, from the La Ronge area are charged in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man from Bell's Point on July 21st. View image in full screen
Six people, which include two youth, from the La Ronge area are charged in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man from Bell's Point on July 21st. Stock photo/Global News

Six people from the La Ronge area of Saskatchewan have been charged in connection with the death of 24-year-old Edgar Ratt of Bell’s Point.

On July 21, La Ronge RCMP received a report of an assault at a house on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.

Read more: Wanted man in La Ronge dangerous incident arrested

“Officers responded and located an injured (man) at the residence,” police said in press release. “He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigation revealed several suspects were involved.

Charges of first degree murder and break and enter were laid against Cameron Ross, 23; Charmaine Charles, 21; Gracie Isbister, 20; and Katelyn Halkett, 21, all of the La Ronge District. A 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male face the same charges but cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Isbister and the female and male youth are also charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm. Police stated the male youth is also charged with one count of intent to commit an indictable offence.

Read more: La Ronge RCMP investigate man’s death following report of shots fired

Ross, Charles, Isbister, Halkett and the female youth were arrested between July 24 and July 26. They, along with teen girl, are expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 28.

Police said the male youth has not been located and there is a warrant for their arrest.

Click to play video: 'La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident' La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident
La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident – Jun 22, 2022
