Crime

La Ronge RCMP investigate man’s death following report of shots fired

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 1:49 pm
There's an increased police presence in La Ronge as police continue to investigate a "suspicious" death after responding to a report of shots being fired outside a residence. View image in full screen
There's an increased police presence in La Ronge as police continue to investigate a "suspicious" death after responding to a report of shots being fired outside a residence. File Photo / Global News

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots being fired outside a residence at Bells Point in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Ronge. Attending officers found a fatally wounded man.

La Ronge RCMP advised the public of an increased police presence at the location and asked people to avoid the area.

“Around 4:00 a.m. May 17, 2022, La Ronge RCMP received a report of shots fired outside a residence at Bells Point in La Ronge. RCMP responded and located an injured male,” according to a release. “The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their death is considered suspicious in nature.”

RCMP stated that three individuals have since been arrested,  but charges have not yet been laid.

Police say there will continue to be an increased police presence at Bells Point in La Ronge as part of the continuing investigation.

Global News will provide an update as more information becomes available.

