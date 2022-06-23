Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man in La Ronge dangerous incident arrested

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 1:15 pm
Terrance Daigneault
Terrance Daigneault is facing multiple charges including attempted murder with a firearm in relation to an incident in La Ronge. RCMP / Supplied Photo

A man wanted in connection with a dangerous incident that occurred in La Ronge on June 19 has been arrested.

Saskatchewan RCMP say Terrance Daigneault, who also goes by Terrance Kenny, was arrested on Wednesday evening in Saskatoon.

Read more: FSIN asks 3 suspects wanted in connection with shots fired at police to turn themselves in

Daigneault is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, in relation to an incident in La Ronge.

On June 19, RCMP say two officers were conducting patrols when a black car drove past their vehicle at a high speed.

RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued driving and turned into a driveway at a home in the 100 block of Far Reserve Road.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say both the men in the vehicle exited — one running from the area and the other allegedly firing a gun in the direction of the police vehicle and officer.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident' La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident
La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident

The RCMP officer also discharged their firearm.

Police have been searching for three individuals since the incident, including Allan Sanderson, 36, and Celine Charles, 22.

Sanderson is wanted for obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Charles is charged with obstruction.

Read more: La Ronge RCMP continue search for suspects, resident recalls dangerous incident

Daigneault was arrested at a business on Northridge Drive in Saskatoon. A woman was also arrested but RCMP did not name her.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say further charges were not laid and thanked the Saskatoon Police Service for their help with the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagAttempted Murder tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagFirearm tagLa Ronge tagLa Ronge RCMP tagLa Ronge News tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers