FSIN asks 3 suspects wanted in connection with shots fired at police to turn themselves in

In an attempt to ensure community safety, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has asked two men wanted in relation to multiple charges to turn themselves in.

FSIN Vice Chief Dutch Lerat, responsible for the Justice Portfolio, stated in a release that they are deeply concerned for the well-being of the entire community of La Ronge.

“We do not want to see continued violence and we do not want anyone hurt, or worse,” stated Lerat. “We urge these young men to turn themselves in peacefully and seek our spirituality for traditional healing. Your Family loves you and your Federation will be there for you.”

On June 19, 2022, the Saskatchewan RCMP issued a public safety alert due to two men in the area with handguns. The alert stated shots had been fired at police.

“Our community members shouldn’t have to be fearful of the thoughtless actions of those who choose to participate in criminal activity. This past weekend, people’s lives were put on hold by an emergency alert, which is reserved for the most serious of incidents,” said Supt. Ted Munro, Saskatchewan RCMP North District Commander.

“Community events were cancelled, businesses closed and residents sheltered in the safety of their homes. The threat was real: there’s evidence multiple bullets struck a responding RCMP vehicle and charges of attempted murder were laid.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP is working tirelessly to locate and arrest those responsible. As a result of continued investigation, police have determined a person alleged to be involved in the incident. Twenty-year-old Celine Charles of La Ronge has been charged with one count of obstruction and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Charles is described as being 5’4” tall, 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and “Charles” tattooed on her chest.

Also wanted is twenty-nine-year-old Terrance Daigneault, also known as Terrance Kenny, La Ronge. He is wanted in relation to multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder with firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The last person who is wanted is 36-year-old Allan Sanderson of La Ronge for obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are urging the public not to approach them but instead contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

