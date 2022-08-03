Vernon, B.C. RCMP arrest man wanted for gun crime

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted for allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at a woman he was in an argument with was arrested Wednesday morning.

In a brief email, Vernon RCMP said on Aug. 3, at around 9:05 a.m., Michael Bopfinger, 47, was arrested in Vernon on his outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Vernon detachment to later appear in court.

Bopfinger has been at large since July 23, after the pair had an “altercation” in an apartment complex parking lot in the 3700 block of 27 Avenue, according to an RCMP media release.

She told police the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her, and eventually walked away.

She called 911 when he left, and Mounties with police dogs swept in but made no arrests.

Despite being wanted, Bopfinger was active on a social media account. RCMP even tried to reach out to him on a post he commented on, asking him to come in.

Bopfinger is wanted for an alleged assault, uttering threats and a number of firearms offences, RCMP said.

He’s described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 300 pounds with blue eyes. He also has a shaved head and a full beard, RCMP said.