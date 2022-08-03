Menu

Weather

Thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and surrounding areas

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:50 am
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Waterloo Region as well as Wellington, Perth and Huron Counties. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Waterloo Region as well as Wellington, Perth and Huron Counties. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Waterloo Region as well as Wellington, Perth and Huron counties.

The agency says that thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the area Wednesday that could bring strong winds of up to 90 km/h, hail as large as a nickel, and torrential downpours.

It is not ruling out the possibility that the area might see tornadoes as well.

Read more: More rainstorms hit Kentucky as flood death toll rises to 37

 

The thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the area as early as Wednesday morning while the watch is expected to end in the evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” the warning reads.

Read more: Crews protect California homes as Wildfire continues to burn near Yosemite

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes.

“There isn’t a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.”

Environment Canada says it issues the watches when conditions appear favourable to produce a nasty storm that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
