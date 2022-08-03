Thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Waterloo Region as well as Wellington, Perth and Huron counties.

The agency says that thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the area Wednesday that could bring strong winds of up to 90 km/h, hail as large as a nickel, and torrential downpours.

It is not ruling out the possibility that the area might see tornadoes as well.

Read more: More rainstorms hit Kentucky as flood death toll rises to 37

The thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the area as early as Wednesday morning while the watch is expected to end in the evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” the warning reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Crews protect California homes as Wildfire continues to burn near Yosemite

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes.

“There isn’t a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.”

Environment Canada says it issues the watches when conditions appear favourable to produce a nasty storm that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.