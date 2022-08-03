Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Pearson airport launches new eGates for customs, immigration declaration at Terminal 1

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:55 am
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News

Toronto Pearson airport has officially launched the use of its new eGates for customs and immigration declaration at Terminal 1.

The airport had begun testing the eGates technology in June in a bid to combat airport delays.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the eGates give international travellers arriving to Terminal 1 “another option to present their customs and immigration declaration, whether the declaration was made using the Advance CBSA Declaration feature in ArriveCAN or directly on the device.”

The CBSA said the eGates are the same type of system as the electronic kiosks (Primary Inspection Kiosks or PIKs). It said there are no different regulatory requirements needed between the eGates and the PIKs.

Read more: Toronto Pearson Airport testing new eGates at Terminal 1 for ‘smoother, faster experience’

Story continues below advertisement

The only difference is the kiosks can process traveller groups of a maximum of five, whereas eGates process travellers one at a time. All eGates are separated by dedicated eGate lanes.

Those aged 16 and older will be able to use the eGates to verify their identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration details.

Trending Stories

Travellers who have completed their Advance CBSA Declaration through ArriveCAN will be able to review, edit, certify and submit it at an eGate.

The eGates are now in full operation as of Aug. 3.

New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CBSA tagToronto Pearson International Airport tagToronto Pearson Airport tagToronto Pearson tagegates tagcustoms and immigration declaration tagegates toronto tagegates toronto pearson tagtoronto airport customs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers