Toronto Pearson airport launches new eGates for customs, immigration declaration at Terminal 1

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Pearson airport has officially launched the use of its new eGates for customs and immigration declaration at Terminal 1.

The airport had begun testing the eGates technology in June in a bid to combat airport delays.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the eGates give international travellers arriving to Terminal 1 “another option to present their customs and immigration declaration, whether the declaration was made using the Advance CBSA Declaration feature in ArriveCAN or directly on the device.”

The CBSA said the eGates are the same type of system as the electronic kiosks (Primary Inspection Kiosks or PIKs). It said there are no different regulatory requirements needed between the eGates and the PIKs.

Story continues below advertisement

The only difference is the kiosks can process traveller groups of a maximum of five, whereas eGates process travellers one at a time. All eGates are separated by dedicated eGate lanes.

Those aged 16 and older will be able to use the eGates to verify their identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration details.

Travellers who have completed their Advance CBSA Declaration through ArriveCAN will be able to review, edit, certify and submit it at an eGate.

The eGates are now in full operation as of Aug. 3.

View image in full screen New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News

View image in full screen New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News

View image in full screen New eGates at customs and immigration at Toronto Pearson airport, Terminal 1, on Aug. 3, 2022. Nyren Mo / Global News