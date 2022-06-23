Toronto Pearson Airport testing new eGates at Terminal 1 for ‘smoother, faster experience’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Pearson International Airport is testing out new technology to make moving through the airport faster in a bid to combat airport delays.

Pearson and the Canada Border Services Agency said new electronic gates, or eGates, are now being tested at the airport for international travellers arriving at Terminal 1.

Those aged 16 and older will be able to use the eGates there to verify their identity and submit their customs and immigration declaration details.

“If you’re arriving in Canada through Terminal 1, look for new eGates being tested,” the airport tweeted. “Once in full operation, these eGates will help make it easier and faster to pass through customs.”

The border agency calls the new technology an easier “smoother, and faster border experience.”

In May, half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson.

Passengers reported long lines at the airport, constant flight cancellations, and rescheduling. The airport cited staffing shortages, an influx of passengers post-COVID, and delays due to processing COVID-19 protocols such as testing and verifying proof of vaccination.

The airport says travellers entering Canada can still use the ArriveCAN app to submit their mandatory travel and health information.

