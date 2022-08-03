SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors sign Spartans forward Gabe Brown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 10:00 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed Michigan State forward Gabe Brown on Wednesday.

The six-foot-eight, 215-pound Brown earned All-Big Ten Third Team honours last season with the Spartans, averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.9 minutes.

He started all 36 games he played as a senior.

The native of Ypsilanti, Mich. shot 42.8 per cent from the field, including 38.2 per cent from three-point range, and scored in double figures 26 times with three 20-point outings.

Brown scored a season-high 24 points on Dec. 29 versus High Point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
