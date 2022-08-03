Menu

Crime

Man faces charges after driving pickup into swimming pool in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 9:30 am
Police charged a 36-year-old with dangerous operation of a vehicle after slamming his truck into a swimming pool at a Niagara-on-the-Lake residence on July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Police charged a 36-year-old with dangerous operation of a vehicle after slamming his truck into a swimming pool at a Niagara-on-the-Lake residence on July 27, 2022.

A Niagara-on-the-Lake man is facing multiple charges after driving his pickup into a pool at a residence in the town, last Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the backyard of a home on Concession 7 Road when a GMC truck did a nose dive into the pool.

The 36-year-old driver then fled the scene, police said.

Read more: Niagara Police seek suspect after weekend stabbing at a Welland bar

He was located by Niagara Police on Tuesday and is facing three charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Trending Stories

Investigators estimate the damage to the swimming pool is around $100,000 while about $15,000 of damage was sustained by the truck.

