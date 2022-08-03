Niagara Police seek suspect after weekend stabbing at a Welland bar

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a Niagara man accused of a stabbing at a Welland bar early Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was injured after an altercation with a man he didn’t know around 2:30 a.m. at the Kavern Bar located on the corner of Maple Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived at the scene and discovered a man with a serious stab wound, according to police.

The man, in his 20s, was still in hospital as of Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the 23-year-old being sought lives in the Welland area but has ties to much of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA) and could be receiving assistance in hiding from authorities.

The man is about six feet with a medium build, and has a black goatee and a scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.