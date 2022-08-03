Menu

Crime

Niagara Police seek suspect after weekend stabbing at a Welland bar

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 8:49 am
Niagara Police say they are seeking a man involved in an early morning stabbing at a Welland bar on July 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say they are seeking a man involved in an early morning stabbing at a Welland bar on July 30, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking a Niagara man accused of a stabbing at a Welland bar early Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was injured after an altercation with a man he didn’t know around 2:30 a.m. at the Kavern Bar located on the corner of Maple Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived at the scene and discovered a man with a serious stab wound, according to police.

The man, in his 20s, was still in hospital as of Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the 23-year-old being sought lives in the Welland area but has ties to much of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA) and could be receiving assistance in hiding from authorities.

The man is about six feet with a medium build, and has a black goatee and a scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Stabbing Niagara Region welland Maple Avenue kavern bar prince charles avenue stabbing in niagara bar welland stabbing

