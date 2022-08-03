Tweed, Ont. remains under state of emergency one week after tornado

Send this page to someone via email

One week later, Tweed, Ont., is still in a state of emergency as the municipality deals with the aftermath of a tornado that touched down on July 24.

The municipality says the state of emergency will last for the foreseeable future as crews address the remaining hazards that were left by the storm.

“The current fire status is very high, and as a result of the tornado, there is a significantly increased risk of wildfires,” says the Municipality of Tweed in a press release.

“Please be extremely careful if you are doing any burning and check the municipal website daily to see if a burn ban has been put in place.”

The municipality is currently assessing property damages, which included a tour of affected properties that took place on Tuesday.

Volunteer organizations will be assisting the most vulnerable populations in the area, which include the uninsured, the under-insured, the elderly and individuals with accessibility needs.

The organizations will help with property clean-up and brush relocation.

For those cleaning the brush themselves, Byers Construction will be taking any brush and trees for $60 per tonne at its location at 67 Hawkins Bay Rd., just north of Tweed.

The municipal waste site on Marlbank Road will accept brush only during operating hours at no cost.

“Public works has now cleared all roads,” a press release from the municipality says.

“However, we urge motorists to utilize caution when driving on the roads in the affected areas. Many trees were compromised from the storm and in high winds, may continue to fall onto roadways.”

Water will be available at the Tweed Community Centre for large container filling from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.