2 men murdered in separate shootings about 1 hour apart in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

During a shocking night of gun violence, two men were shot dead in two separate attacks in Montreal on Tuesday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots near the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Dequire boulevards in the Saint-Laurent borough.

They discovered the body of a male victim who had been shot in the upper body.

An hour later, at around 10:45 p.m., a second shooting was reported several kilometres away, near the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît park, in the Ahuntsic district.

At the scene, police discovered the body of a second male victim who had also been shot in the upper body.

Read more: Campaign in Montreal North aims to ease fear in light of recent gun violence

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the two homicides were likely committed by one suspect.

No further details concerning the identity of the victims have been released.

No suspect has been identified, and no witnesses have been met.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the 16th and 17th homicide this year on the island of Montreal.