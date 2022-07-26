Campaign in Montreal North aims to ease fear in light of recent gun violence

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in gun violence in Montreal North has prompted Montreal Police to be proactive in reaching out to the community.

Alongside Crime Victims Assistance Centres (CAVAC) and Info Crime, the SPVM held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Parc Henri-Bourassa to speak to residents about the different avenues they can go about reporting any information that may relate to crime in the area.

They hope the increased police presence and outreach programs will help create relationships within the community to help stop gun violence.

SPVM Chief Inspector Marie-Claude Dandenault said it’s important every one works together to fight gun violence.

“We know the population is worried,” she added. “What’s important is we want people to feel that they can reach out to us.”

Violent crimes including firearm offences have been on the rise in the city. According to the Montreal Police 2021 report, homicides by firearms tripled between 2020 and 2021.

There have also been three shootings in Montreal North in the past couple of weeks.