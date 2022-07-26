Menu

Crime

Campaign in Montreal North aims to ease fear in light of recent gun violence

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate third shooting in 2 weeks in Montreal North ngieghbourhood' Police investigate third shooting in 2 weeks in Montreal North ngieghbourhood
A third shooting in 15 days in a residential area of Montreal North has left one teenager in hospital. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story – Jul 19, 2022

An increase in gun violence in Montreal North has prompted Montreal Police to be proactive in reaching out to the community.

Alongside Crime Victims Assistance Centres (CAVAC) and Info Crime, the SPVM held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Parc Henri-Bourassa to speak to residents about the different avenues they can go about reporting any information that may relate to crime in the area.

Read more: Teen injured in third shooting in 15 days in Montreal North

They hope the increased police presence and outreach programs will help create relationships within the community to help stop gun violence.

Trending Stories

SPVM Chief Inspector Marie-Claude Dandenault said it’s important every one works together to fight gun violence.

Read more: Violent crime in Montreal up in 2021 compared with 2020: SPVM report

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the population is worried,” she added. “What’s important is we want people to feel that they can reach out to us.”

Violent crimes including firearm offences have been on the rise in the city. According to the Montreal Police 2021 report, homicides by firearms tripled between 2020 and 2021.

There have also been three shootings in Montreal North in the past couple of weeks.

 

