Teen injured in third shooting in 15 days in Montreal North

The third shooting in 15 days in Montreal North sent a teenage boy to hospital early Tuesday.

Just past midnight, gunfire was reported on Matte Avenue near the intersection of Pascal Street.

Emergency crews found a 17-year-old boy bleeding from injuries to his upper and lower body. According to police, the victim was struck by one or more bullets shot in his direction from a moving vehicle. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene of the shooting, police found several bullet casings on the ground and bullet holes in a parked car. Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the conflict leading up to the shooting.

Police have been speaking with witnesses and a perimeter was set up to protect the crime scene and assist in the investigation.

Last Wednesday, one person was injured after a shooter in a moving car opened fire on a group of people gathered at the intersection of Rolland Boulevard and Pascal Street.

And six days earlier, on July 7, shots were reported at the intersection of Lapierre and Pascal streets. No injuries were reported.

The ​​Montreal North area where the three shootings occurred is a densely populated residential area with many multi-apartment buildings.