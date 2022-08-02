Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating damage to Canada Summer Games mountain bike course in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:01 pm
Brock University in St. Catharines – the centre of a number of events for the Canada Summer Games that kick off on Aug. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Brock University in St. Catharines – the centre of a number of events for the Canada Summer Games that kick off on Aug. 6, 2022. Canada Games Council

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve commenced an investigation into multiple acts of “intentional damage” to the Canada Summer Games mountain bike course in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the probe involves four different acts of mischief in July on private property at the Glenridge / Western Hill area of city.

The first of the incidents was July 9 when close to 25 trees were cut down and scattered across the course.

The second was 10 days later when a large tree stump was dropped in the landing area of a jump platform and tree branches bent with the belief it would obstruct cyclists on course, detectives said in a statement.

The third occurrence was July 24 when broken glass was strewn across the bike course for close to 800 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Niagara police alert residents of escaped wolf in Port Colborne

About three kilograms (six pounds) of nails were scattered on the route a week later.

Trending Stories

The Niagara Trail Maintenance Association and staff from the summer games have had to initiate a cleanup of the site after each incident.

NRPS say the perpetrators of the acts are subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The 28th version games kick off on Saturday and run until Aug. 21 with the bulk of the events in Niagara Region.

There are 21 sporting events in the spectacle, originally set for the summer of 2021 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s donated M777 howitzers in action in Ukraine' Canada’s donated M777 howitzers in action in Ukraine
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. Catharines tagCanada Summer Games tagNiagara Regional Police Service tag2022 canada summer games tagwestern hill tagbicycle course vandalized tagcanada summer games course vandalized tagglenridge tagmischief in st. catharines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers