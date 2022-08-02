Niagara police alert residents of escaped wolf in Port Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are alerting residents in Port Colborne of an escaped wolf that went missing around the Main Street West and Wainfleet Townline Road area.

A police spokesperson says the animal was rescued from northern Ontario and was residing at a compound in Niagara Region.

“The adult female wolf, named “Boo,” dug out of its enclosure on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 a.m.,” Cst Phil Gavin told Global News.

“Its current location is unknown.”

NRPS are cautioning the public to be aware of their personal safety and that of their pets.

Anyone who may see the wolf is asked to contact their local Niagara SPCA or Niagara Regional Police.

