Canada

Niagara police alert residents of escaped wolf in Port Colborne

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 1:26 pm
Niagara Regional Police say officers are checking out a report of a wolf on the loose in Port Colborne Aug. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say officers are checking out a report of a wolf on the loose in Port Colborne Aug. 2, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are alerting residents in Port Colborne of an escaped wolf that went missing around the Main Street West and Wainfleet Townline Road area.

A police spokesperson says the animal was rescued from northern Ontario and was residing at a compound in Niagara Region.

“The adult female wolf, named “Boo,” dug out of its enclosure on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 a.m.,” Cst Phil Gavin told Global News.

Read more: Gunshot fired during Grimsby gas station robbery, says Niagara Police

“Its current location is unknown.”

Trending Stories

NRPS are cautioning the public to be aware of their personal safety and that of their pets.

Anyone who may see the wolf is asked to contact their local Niagara SPCA or Niagara Regional Police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
