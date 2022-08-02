Menu

Crime

Windham Ont. collision involving pickup truck, golf cart hospitalizes three: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted August 2, 2022 6:09 pm
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls. View image in full screen
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls. Global News

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three teens were hospitalized after a crash involving a golf cart and pickup truck driver in Windham, Norfolk County, last week.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 2:35 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department, Norfolk County Paramedic Services, and Ornge responded to a crash on Norfolk County Road 19 West, Windham, Norfolk County.

Police say a golf cart and pickup truck collided at a Norfolk County Road 19 West address.

As a result, a 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 18-year-old were ejected from the golf cart, police say.

Read more: Oxford OPP investigate sudden death along Old Highway 2

The 10-year-old suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Hamilton area hospital, and the 14-year-old suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Ornge to a Hamilton area hospital.

The 18-year-old operator of the golf cart suffered minor injuries and attended a local area hospital for precautionary measures, police say.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team continues to investigate the circumstance surrounding this crash.

Investigators are asking residents in the area with video surveillance systems that may have captured this collision to check their footage and contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is continuing, and further updates will be provided when they become available.

